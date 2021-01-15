Zirkzee Bayern’s Nigerian Yougster Set To Join Iwobi At Everton

Joshua Zirkzee could become teammates with Alex Iwobi as Everton are closing on a deal for the Bayern Munich teen.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin currently sidelined with injury, talkSPORT understands Zirkzee’s move will initially be on loan with a view to a permanent transfer.

The 19-year-old actually came close to joining the Toffees in 2017, but ultimately headed to Germany.

Also Read: WAFU B Tourney: Golden Eaglets Pip Burkina Faso 1-0; Secure Final Ticket

“Everton was a serious option for me,” he revealed in an interview last year.

“Ronald Koeman was coach, Romelu Lukaku left for Manchester United that summer and I got the feeling from Everton that there was a good chance I could really become something there.

“They even offered me a contract whilst I was on trial.”

However, after training with the Bundesliga side, his mind was made up. “I want to become the striker at Bayern – that’s always been…