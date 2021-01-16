Abdullahi Voted MVP In Omonia Nicosia’s Away Draw

Super Eagles right-back Shehu Abdullahi was voted Omonia Nicosia’s Most Valuable Player following his impressive display in their 0-0 draw at Apollon Limassol in the Cypriot top-flight on Wednesday.

Abdullahi was voted as the best player in the game by Omonia Nicosia’s fans.

Reacting to the award Abdullahi thanked his club fans for voting for him.

Also Read: Abia Warriors Coach Imama Gets Three-Match Ultimatum

He also dedicated the award to his teammates and coaching crew.

“I want to appreciate our fans for voting me as the MVP in our last game at Apollon Limassol,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

“Dedicating the honour to my teammates and coaching staff for the teamwork.”

Omonia Nicosia currently occupy third position on 37 points, three points behind leaders Apollon Limassol in the 14-team league table.

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…