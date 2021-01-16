Agu Opens Goals Account As Werder Bremen Beat Augsburg

German-born Nigerian full-back Felix Agu scored his first goal for Werder Bremen in their 2-0 home win against Augsburg, in the German Bundesliga on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Agu, 21, who made his first start and his fourth appearance for Werder Bremen, scored in the 87th minute to double his side’s lead.

Theodor Gebre Selassie had given Werder Bremen the lead in the 84th minute.

It was a return to winning ways for the home team who lost and drew their last two games.

The win took Bremen to 12th position on 18 points in the 18-team Bundesliga table.

Agu made his Bundesliga debut in Werder Bremen’s 1–1 draw against Bayern Munich on 21 November 2020, being brought on as a substitute in the 66th minute. He played in

He is a youth international for Germany, having appeared for the U21 side.

By James Agberebi

