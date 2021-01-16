Aina Fails To Help Fulham Avoid Defeat To Former Club Chelsea

Ola Aina featured for Fulham but could not help prevent them from losing 1-0 to his former club Chelsea at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Mason Mount’s half-volley in the second half proved enough as Chelsea ground out the win against 10-man Fulham.

Also in action for Fulham were Ademola Lookman and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Despite a goalless first half, Chelsea had the best chances and they gained the numerical advantage with Antonee Robinson’s red card just before half time.

To their credit, Fulham showed resistance against the subsequent waves of Blues attacks in the second half but Mount broke their resistance with his half-volley.

Fulham started better, showing the same energy as in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool. But while Chelsea struggled early on, the hosts could not take advantage.

The Blues did grow into the game and had a flurry of chances before the half-hour mark.

Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola made a few…