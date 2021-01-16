Ajayi Nominated For West Brom’s Man Of The Match Award

Semi Ajayi has been nominated for West Bromwich Albion’s Man of the Match award, after he scored in their 3-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

West Brom made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle after the game with Ajayi among a four-man shortlist.

The other three players in the list are Matheus Pereira who scored two goals and Kyle Bartley.

Fans of the Baggies have already started casting their votes for their best player in the club’s first win under new manager Sam Allardyce.

Ajayi bagged his second Premier League goal of the season when he drew West Brom level at 2-2 against Wolves in the 52nd minute.

He was on target in last Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Blackpool and has now scored three goals in all competitions this season.

Prior to Saturday's win, West Brom had lost six and drawn