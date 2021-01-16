Ajayi Scores With A Header As West Brom Beat Wolves In Black Country Derby

Semi Ajayi scored with a fine header as West Bromich Albion recorded their first win under manager Sam Allardyce following 3-2 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Saturday afternoon, reports Completesports.com

Matheus Pereira gave West Brom the lead on eight minutes coolly slotting home from the spot after Willy Boly fouled Callum Robinson inside the box.

The host equalised in the 38th minute through Fabio Silva who opened his body before slidding the ball past David Button.

Wolves took the lead for the first time in the game two minutes before the break, with Boly prodding the ball into the net after West Brom failed to clear from a corner.

The visitors remarkably turned things around after the break with Ajayi looping home an header into the net on 52 minutes.

It was the centre-back’s…