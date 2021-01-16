Enyeama: Ejide Contributed To Me Being One Of The Best Goalkeepers In The World 

Vincent Enyeama says former Super Eagles teammate Austin Ejide played a big part in making him one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Enyeama and Ejide had a healthy rivalry during their time as Super Eagles goalkeepers.

However, Ejide always played second fiddle to Enyeama during qualifiers and at major tournaments.

Ejide was second choice behind Enyeama at the 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

At the 2008 AFCON in Ghana, Ejide got the nod over Enyeama as first choice under the reign of Berti Vogts.

Both former internationals were at the World Cups in 2002, 2010 and 2014 with Enyeama seeing action in all three tournaments.

And reflecting on their time in the national team, Enyeama who published a picture of Ejide and himself on his verified Twitter handle, wrote:”This man made one of the best goalies in the world. His qualities pushed me to the top.”

