‘He Carves Chances Out Of Nothing’- Parker Hails Game Changer Lookman After Draw Vs Spurs

Fulham manager Scott Parker has praised Ademola Lookman after his performance in the Whites 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Lookman provided the assist for Ivan Cavaleiro’s equalising goal after replacing Kenny Tete in the second half.

“After the Covid-19 problems, he came on and showed his quality. He helped the team with the assist and boosted his chances with us,” Parker told BBC Sports.



“The second half, the way the game was going I felt the second goal was coming. You have someone on the pitch there like Ademola Lookman who carves chances out of nothing.”

The winger, who is on loan at Fulham from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig has scored two goals and recorded three assists in 15 league appearances for the Cottagers this season.

Fulham will be up against Chelsea in their next Premier League…