How Golden Eaglets Stop Highly-Rated Foes Burkina Faso

Golden Eaglets head coach Fatai Amoo says the team mapped out and executed a plan of stopping Burkina Faso in Friday’s semi-final win against Burkina Faso at the WAFU B tournament in Togo, Completesports.com reports.

Michael Emmanuel Papo netted the winning goal for the defending champions 13 minutes from time.

The young Stallions were favourites going into the game, but Amoo disclosed that his side clipped the wings of their opponent who rely more on their wingers to get goals.

Burkina Faso beat Benin Republic 5-1 in their first game, while they were held to a 0-0 draw by Niger in the second.

“We studied their games against Benin and Niger and we knew they attacked from the wings,” Amoo revealed after the match.



“They made good crosses with good players who can head the ball very well.

“We had to work on our defence to keep…