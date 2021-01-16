Is Wilfred Ndidi The Best Defensive Midfielder In The Premier League?

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi has been fantastic since moving to the Premier League from Belgian side Genk in January 2017.

The Nigerian International has caught the eye of Premier League fans with his consistent performance for the Foxes.

Since his arrival in England, he has grown in Experience with his club and the Nigerian National team. Ndidi has represented Nigeria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia. He also helped Nigeria to a third place finish in the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Wilfred Ndidi has been the best tackler in Europe’s top five leagues for two consecutive years now. His Performance has drawn arguments as to whether he is the best midfielder in the Premier League.

A look at how Wilfred Ndidi compares to other defensive midfielders shows why the debate about him might be correct. Let’s look at top defensive midfielders like Fabinho and Rice compared to Wilfred Ndidi.

Wilfred Ndidi: Game by numbers

The Leicester City man has made 128 appearances for…