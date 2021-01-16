Nantes Boss Domenech: Simon Not Fit For Lens Clash

Nantes manager Raymond Domenech says Moses Simon is not available for the side’s Ligue 1 clash against Lens on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Simon missed Nantes’ 1-1 away draw at Montpellier last weekend after picking up an injury in training a day before the game.

Domenech, who recently took charge of the team following the sacking of Christian Gourcuff hinted that the winger is back in training but will not feature in the home clash.

” Regarding Moses Simon, he raced more or less normally this Friday. Not yet with his teammates but on straight races, that’s fine,”Domenech told the club website.

“He did’nt hurt himself . He will train again with the physio at the start of the week and the game against Metz might be too early for him. We are not sure he will be able to play against Monaco too.”

The 25-year-old has scored two goals in 15 league appearances for Nantes this season.

Nantes occupy…