Neto Arsenal Goalkeeper Target Hands In Transfer Request At Barcelona

Arsenal transfer target Neto has demanded a Barcelona exit in search of first-team football.

According to SPORT, Neto is fed up of playing second fiddle to German international Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

And it is claimed the 31-year-old Brazilian has handed in a transfer request days after being linked with the Gunners.

Neto is understood to have a staggering £177m release clause included in his contract.

But Spanish reports say that Neto has pleaded with Barca to lower his price tag making it easier for him to depart.

And the Catalan Giants are understood to be open to letting the once-capped Brazil interntion leave the club.

Barcelona paid Valencia an up-front fee of around £23.2 million for the glovesman in 2019.

But he has only figured in 14 games in the last two seasons.

Arteta has already admitted that Arsenal are actively looking for a more experienced back-up option behind Bernd Leno, after allowing Emi…