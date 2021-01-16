NPFL: Enyimba, Pillars Set Aba On Fire; MFM, Rangers Clash In Lagos

The Enyimba International Stadium, Aba will host the star match of matchday five in the Nigeria Professional League between former champions Enyimba and Kano Pillars on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Enyimba, who lost for the first time in the league this season following a 2-0 defeat to oriental rival Heartland in midweek will be desperate to return to winning ways again.

Enyimba head coach Fatai Osho will rely on the of duo of Victor Mbaoma and Samad Kadiri to deliver the goods against their highly-rated foes.

Pillars, who occupy third position on the table are yet to taste defeat this season, with two wins and two draws from their opening four games.

At the ‘Soccer Temple’ Agege Stadium, Lagos, MFM will take on Rangers in another mouth-watering clash.

The two teams head into the game in boisterous mood following positive results in midweek.

MFM secured a draw away to Dakkada in Uyo, while Rangers beat FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 in an oriental derby clash at the Nnamdi…