Odemwingie Celebrates Ajayi’s ‘Brilliant’ Goal In West Brom Win Vs Wolves

Former West Brom striker Peter Odemwingie has celebrated Semi Ajayi’s thumping header in the Baggies 3-2 away win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux, reports Completesports.com.

Sam Allardyce ‘s men secured a vital Black Country derby win at the home of their old foes in the first meeting between the two sides since February 2012.



Read Also: Premier League: Ajayi Scores With A Header As West Brom Beat Wolves In Black Country Derby

Odemwingie netted a hat-trick in that game and also scored in the previous derby so he knows exactly what is required in the fixture.

Ajayi scored West Brom’s second goal with a brilliant header in 52nd minute.

“Great performance. A Nigerian on the score sheet huh…we love this game. We need to win more games with this same approach, boys.” he tweeted after the game.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…