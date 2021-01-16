Onuachu Good Enough To Play For Europe Top Clubs

KRC Genk Sporting director Dimitri De Conde believes Paul Onuachu has the talent to play for any club in the world, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu has churned out impressive displays in the Belgian Pro League for Genk this season.

The big centre-forward has scored 19 goals in 19 league appearances for the club.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 club Olympic Lyon as a replacement for Moussa Dembele who has already moved to LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid.

Conde, who is eager to see Onuachu remain with Genk until this summer insists the 26-year-old is a complete striker who can succeed anywhere.

“Let us enjoy him a little longer. Paul has not been playing for Genk for a long time (1.5 years, ed.) And at the moment he scores very well,”Conde told voetbalnieuws.be.

” He is a player who can succeed anywhere with his strength,…