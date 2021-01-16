Referees Use To Favour Man United Under Ferguson 

Mark Clattenburg has claimed referees were biased towards Manchester United when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge.

But the veteran Premier League official, 45, insists this is no longer the case.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claimed last week that referees still favour United.

But Clattenburg has dismissed the German’s claims – but admitted it did happen when Fergie was there.

Writing for MailOnline, he said: “He [Klopp] does not like losing, he never has. He gets prickly.

“But he is wrong to suggest there is an aura around United that sees them given favourable decisions.

“There used to be when Fergie was there, but that has eased massively since he left.

“I am the only referee to give three penalties to the opposition at Old Trafford, and that was for Liverpool, of all teams, in 2014.”

Fergie was the master of mind games during his time with United from 1986 until…