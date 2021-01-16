Sadiq Bags Brace As Almeria Thrash Alaves In Copa del Rey Clash

Umar Sadiq continued his impressive scoring form as he netted a brace in Almeria’s 5-0 win against 10-man Deportivo Alaves, in the Copa del Rey round of 32 clash on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Saturday’s win means Almeria has now won their last three games.

Sadiq scored Almeria’s first goal in the 8th minute and made it 3-0 in one minute of first half added time.

Ager Aketxe (45th minute) and Juan Villar (81st minute penalty) were the other scorers for Almeria while Alaves’ Rodrigo Battaglia had an own goal on 52 minutes.

Sadiq has now scored eight goals in his last six games for his Spanish Segunda club.

Also, he has taken his tally to 11 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

By James Agberebi

