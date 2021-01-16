Troost-Ekong Hails Golden Eaglets After Win Vs Burkina Faso

William Troost-Ekong has praised the Golden Eaglets after they booked a place in the final of the WAFU B tournament in Togo on Friday, reports Completesports .com.

The Eaglets beat Burkina Faso 1-0 in their semi-final clash at the Stade de Kegue, Lome.

Fatai Amoo also picked a ticket to the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations following the win against the young Stallions.

Michael Emmanuel Papo netted the winning goal for the defending champions 13 minutes from time.

“Well done boys! Keep making us proud! Next step AFCON 🇳🇬,”Troost-Ekong tweeted.

The Eaglets will face Cote d’l voire in the final match of the competition on Monday at the Stade de Kegue, Lome.

