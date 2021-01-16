What He Could Offer To The Super Eagles If He Snubs England

Crystal Palace Star Eberechi Eze has been in good form for the Eagles this season following his move from QPR last summer.



The 22-year-old midfielder has been on the radar of the Super Eagles in recent times. He plays for the England U21 team but he is Eligible to play for Nigeria.

Eze was born in England to Nigerian parents hence his Super Eagles eligibility. However, the former Queens Park Rangers man has suggested that he does not want his International career to distract his development.

The Super Eagles cannot afford to lose Eze as the player plays a key role that the team needs.

Eze’s Position

Eze is an attacking midfielder who can play through the middle, on the left and right. The Palace star is right-footed and loves to play from the left side. Although this position is currently occupied by Nigeria’s captain Ahmed Musa, Eze’s versatility means he could still fit into the team.

He can play as a forward and as an attacking midfielder which allows him to play…