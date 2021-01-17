Barcelona Presidential Elections Postponed – Complete Sports

Barcelona have announced that their presidential elections, which were due to take place on January 24, have been postponed.

The news comes after a meeting was held between the club and the Territorial Civil Protection Plan of Catalonia on Friday.

The club have stated on their official website “the impossibility of holding elections on the scheduled date due to mobility restrictions decreed by the Catalan Government in the current context of pandemic, which is why the date of the elections must be delayed.”

Barcelona are now considering the possibility of modifying the current sports legislation in order to enable voting by post on the new date of the elections to take place.

Another meeting is soon to take place to discuss how this situation can be resolved and Marca reports that the club also hope that the possible signing of Manchester City…