Shanghai Shenhua Ready To Sell Ighalo

Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua wish to sell Odion Ighalo to a European club before the end of the current transfer window, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo’s loan with Premier League club Manchester United will end at the end of the month.

And rather than send Ighalo away to another club in a similar deal, Sky Sports says Shanghai Shenhua wish to cash in.

For his part, Ighalo is keen on remaining in Europe this year.

Agents for the centre-forward have claimed interest from both the Premier League and Serie A.

