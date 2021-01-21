Alcoyano Third Division Dump Real Madrid Out Of Copa del Rey

Real Madrid were handed a humiliating Copa del Rey last-32 defeat by 10-man third division outfit Alcoyano who triumphed 2-1 after extra-time on Wednesday evening.

Alcoyano – who play in Segunda Division B – are now the first lower league side to knock out Madrid in a Copa del Rey tie since Alcorcón in 2009 (excluding the defeat against Cádiz in 2015 for illegal lineup).

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane made wholesale changes, with Sergio Ramos out injured, Raphael Varane and Luka Modric rested and the likes of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio starting from the bench.

Federico Valverde had the first chance for Madrid in the first quarter of an hour with a powerful low drive towards the bottom corner but Alcoyano’ s 41-year-old shot-stopper Jose Juan Figueras made a great save.

Eder Militao finally broke the deadlock for Madrid on the stroke of half-time with a powerful…