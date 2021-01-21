Czech Republic Football Association Disputes Ronaldo Goal Record

Czech Football Federation has claimed

Cristiano Ronaldo has not broken Josef Bican’s all-time goalscoring record and will have to score 62 more goals to do so.

On Wednesday, Ronaldo scored his 760th official goal for club and country in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Napoli in the Italian Super Cup, seemingly surpassing the Czech great Biscan’s record tally of 759.

However, Czech football’s governing body published a statement claiming Bican’s tally actually stands at 821, meaning Ronaldo would have to score 62 more goals to become the top goalscorer in football history.

“The History and Statistics committee of the Czech FA counted all the goals scored by the legendary Josef Bican and we can declare he scored 821 goals in official matches,” a tweet by the football body read.

