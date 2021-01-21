Iheanacho Not Good Enough To Replace Vardy At Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho is not the right man to replace Jamie Vardy at Leicester City, according to former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey.

Iheanacho has struggled to make much impact at the King Power Stadium since his big money move from Manchester City in 2017.

The 23-year-old has scored a paltry nine goals in 81 league appearances for the Foxes.

Vardy on the other hand has scored more than 120 goals for Leicester City since linking up with the club in 2012.

At 34, the Englishman is nearing the end of his career, and Heskey believes the former Premier League champions will have to look for a replacement for the prolific forward outside the club.

“When Vardy doesn’t play you see a difference in the way they play and effectiveness of them going forward,” Heskey told Premier League Productions.

