Is Wilfred Ndidi The Answer To Chelsea’s Troubles?

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard wants to add a new defensive-midfielder to his squad, but should he consider Wilfred Ndidi as an alternative to Declan Rice?

Chelsea’s Premier League woes continued on Tuesday evening as they were beaten 2-0 by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

First half goals from Wilfred Ndidi and the in-form James Maddison were enough to seal all three points for the Foxes, lifting them to the top of the Premier League table in the process.

Whilst it was another performance for Leicester chief Brendan Rodgers to be proud of, Blues head coach Frank Lampard was left to reflect on a fifth league defeat in the last eight matches, once again increasing the pressure on his shoulders.

Fromi the very first whistle in the Midlands the Blues were up against it. Leicester were up and at Chelsea from the off, looking to launch attacks and commit men forward as often as they could. At the other end, the Blues were toothless, offering very little to test…