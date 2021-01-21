Lookman On Target, Aina In Action As Man United Beat Fulham

Ademola Lookman was on target but it proved futile as Manchester United reclaimed first place in the Premier League table by coming from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Also in action for Fulham against United were Ola Aina and Tosin Adarabioyo

Lookman’s goal means he has now provided three goals and three assists in the Premier League this season, with his six total goal involvements the most of any Fulham player in the competition this campaign.

Earlier in the day, United had been overtaken by their rivals Manchester City, who beat Aston Villa 2-0 to go top.

Also Read: Third Division Alcoyano Dump Real Madrid Out Of Copa del Rey

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side responded with a win of their own to return to the summit of the table on 40 points two ahead of City – even though City still have a game in hand over them.

United fell behind in the 5th minute, when Lookman gave Fulham a shock lead.

The forward latched onto a through ball…