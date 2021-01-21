Odegaard Real Madrid Midfielder Tempted By Arsenal Loan Transfer

Real Madrid exciting talent Martin Odegaard is reportedly tempted by the opportunity to join Arsenal on loan this month.

Fabrizio Romano claims Odegaard, 22, is giving great consideration to the proposal from Arsenal.

And he will discuss options with family members before deciding on a new destination before the end of the month.

Also Read: Success Close To Watford Return After Lengthy Injury Layoff

Odegaard has told Real Madrid he wants to leave after making just nine appearances in all competitions this term.

Real Sociedad are understood to be favourites for the Norway international, who excelled there last year before having a two-season loan cut short by Los Blancos.

Ajax have also made an offer for Odegaard, who has enjoyed previous loan spells with Dutch outfits Heerenveen and Vitesse.

All three routes are extremely appealing for the playmaker, who famously joined Real when he was just 16 years old in…