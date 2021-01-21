Success Close To Watford Return After Lengthy Injury Layoff

Isaac Success is expected to return to action for Sky Bet Championship club Watford next month after spending time on the sidelines due to hamstring injury, reports Completesports.com.

Sucesss according to the club is a few weeks away from rejoining senior training.

The Nigerian hasn’t played a single minute since the 3-2 home defeat by Everton at the start of last February.

The attacker continues his rehab in the gym but is eyeing up a return in early February.

Speaking on Hive Live at the start of December about his injury, Success said: “It was painful, but it’s football and it happens. I’m just trying to work my way back to the squad as I’ve missed playing with the team.

“We need to get back to the Premier League as quickly as possible, so I’m looking forward to getting back and achieving our goals.

“I’m very excited. The…