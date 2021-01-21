Tomori To Make AC Milan Debut Against Atalanta

AC Milan are reportedly keen to have central defender Fikayo Tomori at their disposal for Saturday’s Serie A clash with Atalanta BC.

The 23-year-old has struggled for action at Chelsea during the 2020-21 campaign, and Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini recently revealed that his side were nearing a move for the defender.

Tomori is expected to join the Italian giants on loan for the remainder of the season, but there is likely to be the option to sign the England international on a permanent deal for a figure in the region of £27m.

According to Sky Italia, Milan are hopeful that the centre-back will be able to fly to Italy on Thursday evening in order to undergo a medical with the club on Friday.

As a result, Tomori could be available to make his debut for the title hopefuls in Saturday’s clash with Atalanta.

The Chelsea academy product has only made four appearances for Frank Lampard’s side during the…