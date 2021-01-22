AC Milan To Complete Tomori Deal By Weekend

AC Milan are reportedly determined to wrap up a deal for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori within the next 48 hours.

The Rossoneri’s sporting director Paolo Maldini has confirmed that the club are closing in on a deal to sign the 23-year-old on loan, and the agreement includes an option to buy for £25m.

Milan face a free-scoring Atalanta side in Saturday’s Serie A game, and Stefano Pioli is facing a defensive crisis with Alessio Romagnoli suspended while Simon Kjaer and Matteo Gabbia are in the treatment room.



As a result, Sky Italia claim that Milan want to secure Tomori’s signature before they take to the field against Atalanta, and the hope is that he will make his debut for the club in that game.

The report claims that Tomori could fly to Italy on Thursday night in order to undertake his medical on Friday morning, and the Englishman joins a…