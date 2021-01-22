Arsenal Sign Brighton Goalkeeper On Loan

Arsenal have signed Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan on-loan from Brighton and Hove Albion until the end of the season.

The Gunners announced Ryan’s signing in a statement released on their official website on Friday.

“Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan is joining us on loan for the remainder of the season from Brighton & Hove Albion.

“The 28-year-old international has made 124 appearances since signing for the south-coast side in 2017.

“Born in Sydney, Mat played for Blacktown City and Central Coast Mariners in Australia between 2009 and 2013, before moving to Europe where he made more than 100 appearances for Club Brugge in Belgium. In 2015 he joined Valencia in Spain, where he spent two seasons, including a loan spell back in Belgium with Genk.

“Mat has won 59 caps for the Australia national team, playing in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, as well as the 2015 and 2019 Asian Cups. He won the Best Goalkeeper…