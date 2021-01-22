Bertrand Former Chelsea Left-back Linked With Arsenal Move

Arsenal are considering a move for former Chelsea left-back and current Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand as they look to provide competition for Kieran Tierney.

Mikel Arteta revealed this week the club are in the market for a left-back to compete with Tierney after Sead Kolasinac was allowed to join former club Schalke on loan.

Arsenal are looking at a number of targets, but it is understood that Bertrand is one player being monitored.

Bertrand is into the final six months of his contract with the Saints and has been in protracted talks over a new deal with the south coast club.

The 31-year-old, who still lives near the Blues’ west London training ground and commutes to Southampton, was of interest to Leicester in the summer following the sale of Ben Chillwell and the Foxes have kept tabs on the situation since.

