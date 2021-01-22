CAFCC: Rivers United Arrive Porto- Novo For Bloemfontein Celtic Clash

Rivers United football club of Nigeria have arrived Port-Novo Benin Republic ahead of their Total CAF Confederation Cup first round second leg clash against Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa.

The two sides were due to play on Wednesday, 6th January 2021 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State but the game was postponed following Bloemfontein Celtic inability to meet Nigeria’s strict Covid-19 stands on travelers coming in from South Africa.

Rivers United Thursday, arrived in Port-Novo where the game will be played and almost immediately headed to have a light training session at the Charles de Gaulle Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Rivers United’s boss Stanley Eguma has revealed that the level of cooperation within the team is high and that his team knows how important winning this tie is

“The players level of cooperation is high, they know the importance of winning this game irrespective of the fact that we won the first…