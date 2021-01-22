Iwobi Ruled Out Of Everton’s FA Cup Clash Vs Sheffield Wednesday

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Alex Iwobi is not available for Sunday’s fourth-round FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international, who has featured regularly for the Toffees this season is however expected to return for the club’s next game against Leicester City.

“We have Dominic- Calvert Lewin available for the game,”Ancelotti told a news conference on Friday.

Read Also: Onuachu Bags 20th League Goal In Genk’s Home Draw

“Unfortunately, we have some players out like Gbamin, Allan, Delph, Digne, Iwobi and Nkounkou.

“Iwobi and Digne will be be unavailable for only this game – they will be available for the game against Leicester.”

The winger has made 19 appearances across all competitions for Everton this season.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2020…