Rangers Closing In On Deal For Ex-Flying Eagles Star Oforboh

Rangers have held talks with Bournemouth over midfielder Nnamdi Oforboh, reports Completesports.com.

Oforboh is out of contract in the summer and Rangers are seeking to secure him on a pre-contract.

The Gers also faces English competition for Ofoborh, who is being tracked by Charlton boss Lee Bowyer.

The Nigerian international made his Cherries debut last September, and Bowyer fears he could be priced out of a deal this month.

Rangers have already made Aberdeen aware of their intention to sign Scott Wright on a pre-contract this summer.

But the arrangement could still be brought forward to allow the attacker to play his part in the final stages of the Premiership title race.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

