Rodgers: Iheanacho Good Enough To Replace Injured Vardy

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers insists Kelechi Iheanacho can take the place of injured Jamie Vardy in the team, reports Completesports.com.

Rodgers announced on Friday, Vardy will have surgery on his persistent hip problem and will be out for a few weeks.

The gaffer however expects Iheanacho to deliver the goods for the Foxes in the absence of the experienced striker.

“We’ve played without Jamie before and scored and won. He’s contributed to the team over these past few weeks even if he hasn’t scored,” Rodgers told a news conference ahead of Sunday’s fourth-round FA Cup tie against Brentford.

“When you don’t have one of the top strikers in the league, it’s always going to be disappointing. It’s not overly concerning. It’s our best chance of getting him back.

” Ayoze Perez is a natural striker. He doesn’t threaten the backline as quickly as Vardy, but he’s a great finisher. I‘ve…