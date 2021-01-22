The New Infinix HOT 10 Guarantees Extended Fun With 6000mAh Battery

Infinix unveiled the latest addition to its recently launched HOT 10 series. The new device – which Infinix refers to as a play version of the HOT 10 – comes with several amazing features and a few interesting upgrades from the primal version. Some of these upgrades includes an improved 6000mAh battery as well as a bigger 6.82” inch cinematic display.

Infinix started to introduce “Play” versions of its HOT series last year when it launched the HOT 9 play alongside the HOT 9. The “Play” version is, however, chiefly the same as what the larger tech community refers to as LITE versions. Although it’s quite agreeable that the “Play” tag is most suitable for LITE versions of Infinix’s entertainment-centric HOT devices seeing that they help to ensure an extended fun experience for young folks with bigger screens and an extended battery life.

The HOT 10 play comes with a unique design that creates a wave-like effect when rocked side-to-side. This unique design is…