Aribo On Target As Rangers Hammer Ross County In League Tie

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo got his fifth goal of the season in the Scottish Premiership as Rangers thrashed Ross County 5-0 on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The win means Rangers have now stretched their lead over champions Celtic to 23 Points.

Aribo’s compatriot Leon Balogun did not feature in the game as he was an unused substitute.

After taking total control of the ball in the early stages, it took Rangers just six minutes to break the deadlock.

From deep, James Tavernier sent a ball into the area which was superbly won at the back post by Alfredo Morelos. He nodded it back across goal, and coming onto the ball to loop a header into the top corner was Ryan Kent – his seventh goal of the season.

Rangers doubled their lead on 28 minutes through a stunning header from Fil Helander. Borna Barisic’s ball in from a…