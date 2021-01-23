Arteta Gives Update On Arsenal’s Loan Move For Odegaard

Mikel Arteta has given the latest news on the loan signing of Real Madrid’s youngster Martin Odegaard in the current transfer window.

The Norwegian midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal from the Spanish giants after a lack of enough playing time under head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Odegaard was included in Madrid’s squad for this season after impressing on loan to Real Sociedad last campaign.

But things have not gone as planned for the 22-year-old who is seeking more playing time.

And when asked, in his post-match press conference after his side lost to Southampton in the FA Cup, if Arsenal are close to signing Odegaard, Arteta said:”I don’t know. Obviously we played today, so since last night I don’t have any news. Probably, I will get a few phone calls today and see where we are with every deal.

And whether the signing of Odegaard will hamper the development of Emile Smith Rowe:”I cannot…