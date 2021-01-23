Arteta: Lampard Deserves More Time At Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Chelsea manager Frank Lampard deserves more time to turn the Blues back into a winning side.

Arsenal boss Arteta picked up his first piece of managerial silverware by seeing off Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup final.

At the time, Lampard’s star as a young manager was on the rise while Arteta was still battling to show he was the right man to address the slide in Arsenal’s fortunes.

Now though, the tables have been turned and reports suggest Lampard is now in a battle to save his job.



But Arteta – who like Lampard captained the club he now manages – feels the former England international should be afforded more time to get things right at Stamford Bridge.

“I have known Frank for a few years and I spent some time with him and I would like the club to support him and give him a chance,” said the…