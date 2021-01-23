Barcelona Beg Banks Over Debt Repayments Amid Bankrupcy Fears

Laliga giants Barcelona have reportedly asked a host of major banks to delay debt repayments so that the club can avoid insolvency, in an alarming development for the club’s supporters, Daily Mail reports.

According to El Confidencial via Football Espana, the Catalonians have requested from Goldman Sachs, Allianz, Barings, Amundi and Prudential a dispensation for failing to financially comply, which points to a non payment of approximately £178m.

The LaLiga side reportedly have a negative working capital of £535m, with a further £89m owed to other lenders.

Barcelona announced during the 2019-20 season that it expected to be the first club to break the £1bn barrier for income in a single year in football, however that figure was blown off course by the coronavirus pandemic.

And last October, the club announced that the club’s debts had doubled in worrying new financial results…