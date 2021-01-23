CAFCC: Rivers United Thrash Bloemfontein Celtic, Book Date With Enyimba

Rivers United thrashed South African side Bloemfontein Celtic 3-0 in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup first round clash at the Stade Charles De Gaulle, Port Novo on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

The Port Harcourt club won the tie 5-0 on aggregate.

Godwin Aguda opening scoring for Rivers United in the first minute of the game.

The former Rangers midfielder got his second of the game late in the first half.

Fortune Omoniwari put the game beyond the South Africans when he added the third four minutes after the break.

Stanley Eguma’s side will face Enyimba in the play-off round.

The first leg is billed for February 14, while the reverse fixture will take place on February 21.

