Iheanacho: Leicester City Must Be At Their Best Against Brentford

Leicester City must stamp their own style of play on Sunday’s Emirates FA Cup tie at Brentford, says Kelechi Iheanacho.

The striker scored against the Bees in this round of the competition to secure a 1-0 triumph last season.

Iheanacho believes City will face a different challenge at Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Having successfully navigated a fourth round tie away to the Bees last campaign, City again head to the capital to face a side that are vying for promotion to the Premier League having narrowly lost out in the Championship Play-Off Final in 2019/20.

The scorer of City’s only goal of the game in their last clash with Brentford just under a year ago was Iheanacho, who prior to Sunday’s match spoke of the need to be ruthless going forward if they are advance to the fifth round.

“We played them last time in the FA Cup and probably the team has changed a little bit,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV via video call.

“They were a good side last time…