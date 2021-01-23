Marcus Bags 4th Man Of The Match Award In Portuguese League

Nigerian left-winger Abraham Marcus was picked up his fourth Man of the Match award in the Portuguese second division, after scoring in his side Feirense’s 2-2 draw at Penafiel on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Marcus, 21, bagged his sixth goal of the season for Feirense when he scored in the 57th minute to put his side 2-1 ahead.

But a 90th minute equaliser by the home side forced a share of the spoils for both teams.

Marcus was also on target last Sunday when Feirense beat visiting Porto B team 2-0.

Commenting on the draw against Penafiel, Marcus expressed his disappointment his side did not secure all three points.

However, he was happy scoring his sixth goal of the season and claiming his fourth Man of the Match award.

He wrote on his Twitter handle:”Disappointed we didn’t get all 3 points. We really wanted all points, I just have to…