Mbappe Confirms Talks Over New PSG Contract

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he is in talks over a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old’s existing deal in the French capital is due to expire in the summer of 2022, and a number of clubs, including Real Madrid and Liverpool, are said to be keeping a close eye on developments.

Mbappe has scored 106 goals in 147 appearances for PSG in all competitions, including 16 strikes in 23 outings during the 2020-21 campaign.

The France international has confirmed that contact talks are underway but has admitted that he has not yet made up his mind over whether to commit his long-term future to the club.

Mbappe told Telefoot Chaine: “We are talking with the club. I said that I am reflecting on it too, because I think it is a signature, that if I sign, I am investing myself for the long term into PSG.

“And I am very happy here. I have always been very happy here. The fans and the club have always helped…