Onyekuru Arrives Istanbul Ahead Galatasaray Transfer

Henry Onyekuru has arrived Istanbul to complete his loan move to Turkish outfit Galatasaray from AS Monaco, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international is set to join Galatasaray for a third loan spell.

Galatasaray confirmed on Friday negotiations have started between them and Ligue 1 club Monaco.

“Official negotiations have started with the football player and his club AS Monaco Football Club SAM regarding the temporary transfer of professional football player Henry Chukwuemeka Onyekuru to our club,”reads a tweet on the club website.

Onyekuru scored 17 goals and recorded eight assists in 56 appearances during his two previous stints with the club.

The 23-year-old won a league and cup double with the club in his first spell.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…