Rohr: Clubs Must Give Young Players Chance To Excel

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr says it is important for clubs to give young players the opportunity to fully integrate and make impact at the highest level, Completesports.com reports.

Managers at big European clubs are often scared of playing young and inexperienced players due to the pressure associated with their jobs.

But Rohr, who managed the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Bixente Lizarazu and Christophe Duggary during the formative stage of their at Ligue 1 club Girondis Bordeaux is adamant it is important to play the youngsters.

“You need a team ready to welcome young players with a goodwill to integrate them. You need experienced players who are ready to teach the young players what to do,” Rohr stated on France Bleu Azur.

“You also need a coach who know how to integrate them little by little, not immediately in all matches, from start to finish.

“I was…