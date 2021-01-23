Southampton Create FA Cup Record After Knocking Out Holders Arsenal 

A Gabriel own goal saw Southampton beat champions Arsenal 1-0 and book their spot in the FA Cup fifth round.

Southampton have now beaten Arsenal in the FA Cup for the very first time, having drawn one and lost four of their previous five matches against the Gunners in the competition!

Southampton were immediately on the front foot as Danny Ings’ fourth-minute shot was deflected behind. James Ward-Prowse took the corner which skimmed the crossbar before the Gunners cleared.

In the 15th minute former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott found Che Adams who left Gabriel for dead and forced Gunners keeper Bernd Leno into a smart save.

It seemed only a matter of time before the deadlock was broken and Southampton took the lead on 24 minutes through Kyle Walker-Peters whose shot across the six-yard box deflected off Gabriel.

Arsenal’s best move of the first period came on 37 minutes but Pepe’s final ball to Cedric Soares was too strong.

Arsenal looked to up the tempo early in the…