Troost-Ekong Celebrates Watford Winning Run After Edging Stoke Away

William Troost-Ekong has expressed his delight after Watford recorded their third consecutive win in the Championship with a hardfought victory at Stoke City on Friday night.

Troost-Ekong and his Watford teammates secured a 2-1 win against the Potters thanks to goals from Troy Deeney, from the penalty spot and Ismaila Sarr.

Stoke, who had former Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel in action, scored with seven minutes left through Steven Fletcher.

The win saw Watford climb to third position on 46 points in the 24-team Championship table.

Reacting to the win Troost-Ekong hailed his teammates for their performance.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle:”Can you do it on a cold night in Stoke?

Massive 3 points to make it 3/3 wins this week. Proud of the team!”

By James Agberebi

