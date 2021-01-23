Turkey Fantasy — Probable Lineups GW21

Do you want to know who’s most likely to play in GW21 of Turkey Fantasy? You’re in the right place!

We know everybody needs a bit of help when picking their teams and we are here to erase most of the doubts you might have about who you should pick for this gameweek.

Below are the predicted lineups for the 20 teams of Turkey Fantasy that will enter the pitch for Gameweek 21.

This is the place where you‘ll always find the best predictions of starting elevens, players that are injured, doubtful to go into the game or that are simply unavailable for this gameweek. Yes, we know, we’ve done all the homework for you!

Alanyaspor

Last update: January 22

Next fixture: vs. MKE Ankaragücü , Monday at 19:00

Injured: Ufuk Ceylan, Efecan Karaca

Doubtful:

Unavailable: Georgios Tzavellas (banned)

Antalyaspor

Last update: January 22

Next fixture: @ Konyaspor , Sunday at 13:30

Injured:

Doubtful: Veysel Sarı

Unavailable: Jean Armel Drole,…